Swedish Swim Coach Fatally Falls from Pattaya Hotel

A 60-year-old Swedish swim coach tragically lost his life on Sunday morning after falling from the third floor of a hotel on Pattaya Third Road.

According to authorities, Pattaya police received a report of the incident at approximately 2:06 AM on February 4th. They rushed to the scene at an unidentified hotel on Pattaya Third Road, along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

