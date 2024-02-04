Swedish Swim Coach Fatally Falls from Pattaya Hotel

TN
Wong Amat beach, Pattaya with city skyline
Estimated read time 1 min read

A 60-year-old Swedish swim coach tragically lost his life on Sunday morning after falling from the third floor of a hotel on Pattaya Third Road.

Chinese Tourist Fatally Falls from Speed Boat at the Similan Islands in Phang Nga

According to authorities, Pattaya police received a report of the incident at approximately 2:06 AM on February 4th. They rushed to the scene at an unidentified hotel on Pattaya Third Road, along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply