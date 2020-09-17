Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’: DDC





Reopening the country to foreign visitors will not raise the risks of local Covid-19 transmission from imported infections, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Responding to the cabinet’s resolution to allow long-stay foreign tourists to enter Thailand, Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the DDC, insisted the move would likely not bring in Covid-19 infections, since the visitors would be subject to a stay at state quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

