September 17, 2020

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’: DDC

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan

Arrival area at the Passenger terminal of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Samut Prakan. Photo: Mattes.


Reopening the country to foreign visitors will not raise the risks of local Covid-19 transmission from imported infections, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Responding to the cabinet’s resolution to allow long-stay foreign tourists to enter Thailand, Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the DDC, insisted the move would likely not bring in Covid-19 infections, since the visitors would be subject to a stay at state quarantine facilities for 14 days.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

