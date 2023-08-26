Phuket’s night-life venues ask new PM Srettha to let them to stay open until 4am

Night entertainment operators in Phuket have proposed that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin allow their venues on Patong Beach to stay open until 4am, instead of the current 1am.

New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Visits Phuket

Weerawit Kruasombat, president of the entertainment business operators association on Patong Beach, said today (Saturday) that the proposal was submitted to Srettha during yesterday’s meeting between the prime minister and representatives of tourism-related business.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts