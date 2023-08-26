New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin Visits Phuket

The 30th Prime Minister of Thailand Srettha arrived at the Phuket International Airport on Friday (August 25th) at about 11:00 A.M.. He discussed with executives of the airport the plans for an airport extension.

Srettha visits Phuket and Phang-nga to meet tourism operators

In the afternoon from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M., he met with business operators in Phuket to discuss development of the province. After that, at 5:00 P.M. he met with business operators on the Thalang Road in Phuket Old Town.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

