Two Indonesian fishing trawlers seized off Phuket

Port of Phuket in Thailand

Port of Phuket in Thailand. Photo: Diego Delso.

PHUKET: Two Indonesian fishing trawlers have been seized and 29 crew members arrested for fishing illegally in Thai waters off Muang district of this southern resort island.

A navy task force from two maritime patrol ships stopped the two vessels in Thai waters in the country’s exclusive economic zone, about 40 nautical miles off Phuket on Friday morning.

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

