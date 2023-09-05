Monkeypox cases rising among Thai youth: DDC key

BANGKOK (NNT) – Cases of Mpox in Thailand are rising, with more cases being found among the country’s youth population. Health officials said 145 Mpox cases were found in August alone, showing a significant increase compared to previous months.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said the cumulative number of Mpox cases now stands at 316. The revelation was made by DDC Director General Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong. As many as 271 cases or 85.8% are men who have sex with men. And 45.3% of all patients, 143 cases, are also infected with HIV.

145 Mpox cases were reported in August, which was significantly higher than those reported in July at 80, and in June at 48. The majority of cases are Thai people, 36 cases are foreign nationals, and 3 cases are people with unidentified nationalities.

