Prayut appeals to protesters to obey the law during their protest this Saturday

Prayut appeals to protesters to obey the law during their protest this Saturday1 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned student activists not to break the law during their planned protest this Saturday, as he reassured that he has instructed the police to treat the protesters with leniency “because they are our children.”
As the day of the protest draws near, the Prime Minister reminded the protesters, and their leaders in particular, about the relevant laws and regulations and about what could be done and what should be avoided, in order to avoid conflicts.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World