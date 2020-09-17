September 17, 2020

Prayut appeals to protesters to obey the law during their protest this Saturday

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association

Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech at Thai Hotels Association. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has warned student activists not to break the law during their planned protest this Saturday, as he reassured that he has instructed the police to treat the protesters with leniency “because they are our children.”

As the day of the protest draws near, the Prime Minister reminded the protesters, and their leaders in particular, about the relevant laws and regulations and about what could be done and what should be avoided, in order to avoid conflicts.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

