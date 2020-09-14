Prayut vows not to stop protesters from marching to Government House





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (Monday) that he will not stop protesting students from marching to Government House on September 20th, as their leaders intend, but questioned the appropriateness of such an action.

He said, however, that it would be unfair to him if the protesting students were to accuse the Government of harassment if they break the law and authorities take legal action against them for doing so.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



