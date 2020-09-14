Mon. Sep 14th, 2020

Prayut vows not to stop protesters from marching to Government House

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ (Phiraphat Wimonrangkarat) Government of Thailand.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today (Monday) that he will not stop protesting students from marching to Government House on September 20th, as their leaders intend, but questioned the appropriateness of such an action.

He said, however, that it would be unfair to him if the protesting students were to accuse the Government of harassment if they break the law and authorities take legal action against them for doing so.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

