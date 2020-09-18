September 18, 2020

Royal Thai Police Prepared for Anti-government Rally

Thai riot police

Thai riot police. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Sept 18 (TNA) — The Royal Thai Police Office has worked out a new plan to handle the anti-government rally on Sept 19 and started to deploy about 10,000 officers at the demonstration venue.

Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the national police office, said the Royal Thai Police Office would implement its 2020 Plan for Peaceful Demonstrations to cope with rallies beginning with the Sept 19 rally.

