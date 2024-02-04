At Least Three People Die, 22 Others Injured after Bus Falls in Samut Prakan Canal

A Klong (canal) in Bang Pu Mai, Samut Prakan
At least three people have been pronounced dead at the scene while at least 22 people have sustained injuries after a bus fell into a canal in the Bang Bor district.

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Saturday night (February 3rd) at a bridge on the Ka Long Canal, 200 Pi Road, in the Preng sub-district.

