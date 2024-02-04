British Tourist Dies After Fall from Pattaya Hotel

Pattaya police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old British man who fell from a fourth-floor hotel window on Sunday morning.

According to Pol. Lt. Anirut Jaro, the investigating officer at Pattaya Police Station, the incident occurred at around 2:00 AM on February 4th at a hotel located on Soi Buakhao in Central Pattaya.

