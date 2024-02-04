British Tourist Dies After Fall from Pattaya Hotel

Pattaya police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old British man who fell from a fourth-floor hotel window on Sunday morning.

Swedish Swim Coach Fatally Falls from Pattaya Hotel

According to Pol. Lt. Anirut Jaro, the investigating officer at Pattaya Police Station, the incident occurred at around 2:00 AM on February 4th at a hotel located on Soi Buakhao in Central Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

