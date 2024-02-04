Thailand-Cambodia Unite Against Haze

Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze
BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand and Cambodia are set to collaborate more closely to address the issue of transborder haze pollution, primarily caused by wildfires and agricultural burning, through the establishment of a hotline and a joint committee. The initiative was discussed during a phone call between Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee and Cambodia’s Environment Minister Eang Sophalleth last week.

The two countries aim to tackle the persistent problem of PM2.5 pollution that affects the region, especially during the cooler months. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has pledged to support the bilateral efforts by facilitating data exchange on pollution hotspots and providing necessary firefighting and agricultural management tools.

Krajangwit Johjit
National News Bureau of Thailand

