91% of Serious Injuries During Songkran Attributed to People Not Wearing Seat Belts









The Secretary General of the Thai Public Health Ministry Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong reported that there was an uptick in serious injuries related to road accidents during this year’s Songkran festival, and 91% of the serious injuries were caused by people neglecting seat belts.

158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

The data collected from April 11th to 16th showed that there were 17,775 injuries, which increased by 19.26% from the previous year. There were also 232 deaths, which decreased by 26.81% from the previous year. Among those injured, 3,814 people had to be hospitalized, which increased by 81.84%.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

