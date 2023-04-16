91% of Serious Injuries During Songkran Attributed to People Not Wearing Seat Belts

TN April 16, 2023 0
Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Edogawa. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The Secretary General of the Thai Public Health Ministry Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong reported that there was an uptick in serious injuries related to road accidents during this year’s Songkran festival, and 91% of the serious injuries were caused by people neglecting seat belts.

158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

The data collected from April 11th to 16th showed that there were 17,775 injuries, which increased by 19.26% from the previous year. There were also 232 deaths, which decreased by 26.81% from the previous year. Among those injured, 3,814 people had to be hospitalized, which increased by 81.84%.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

TN April 15, 2023 0
Taekwondo Women at Incheon Asian Games

SEA Games Televised for Thai Viewers

TN April 15, 2023 0
Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok

American executive arrested in Bangkok for multimillion-dollar fraud

TN April 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima

91% of Serious Injuries During Songkran Attributed to People Not Wearing Seat Belts

TN April 16, 2023 0
Raja Ferry at Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani

Koh Samui ferry sinks at Don Sak pier

TN April 16, 2023 0
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Search on after 20 fishing boats capsize in stormy seas off Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN April 16, 2023 0
TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

TN April 16, 2023 0