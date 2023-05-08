Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Revenue Department has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that it is planning to reintroduce a departure tax for Thais and foreign residents leaving the country.

Thai Government Considering International Departure Tax

The tax, initially imposed in 1983, was scrapped in 1991. However, the constitution requires the department to assess the suitability of old executive decrees, including the departure tax.

According to Winit Wisetsuwannaphum, the department’s deputy director-general, the government has no intention of reinstating the tax. He noted that the department conducted a survey on the tax from May 3-17 on its website, www.rd.go.th, to comply with constitutional requirements.

