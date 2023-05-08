Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction

TN May 8, 2023 0
Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Phong Phat.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Revenue Department has dismissed rumors circulating on social media that it is planning to reintroduce a departure tax for Thais and foreign residents leaving the country.

Thai Government Considering International Departure Tax

The tax, initially imposed in 1983, was scrapped in 1991. However, the constitution requires the department to assess the suitability of old executive decrees, including the departure tax.

According to Winit Wisetsuwannaphum, the department’s deputy director-general, the government has no intention of reinstating the tax. He noted that the department conducted a survey on the tax from May 3-17 on its website, www.rd.go.th, to comply with constitutional requirements.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Air conditioning condominium

Thailand’s power usage reaches new high on May 6th due to hot weather

TN May 8, 2023 0
Departure gates inside Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok

Thai Government Considering International Departure Tax

TN May 7, 2023 0
Shingha Drinking Soda and Pepsi in Thailand.

Dangerous heat levels expected in five areas on Sunday

TN May 7, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island

Russian Rider Dies after a Motorbike Crash in Kata, Phuket

TN May 8, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist

TN May 8, 2023 0
Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction

TN May 8, 2023 0
Royal City Avenue Bangkok. Bangkok's most unique concert venue, nightclub & BeatGarden.

RCA in Bangkok Could Fade Away Due to Expired Lease Contract

TN May 8, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign.

Thousands of People Welcome Prayuth Chan-ocha at Election Rally in Phuket

TN May 8, 2023 0