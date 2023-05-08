Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist









A British tourist said a Thai woman whom he invited to his room to hang out in Pattaya had stolen an expensive Rolex watch from him and fled. The wristwatch cost almost one million baht, according to the victim.

The British man, (name removed), 39, was bathing in his condominium’s bathroom while the woman was waiting outside. After he emerged from his bathroom, he discovered that the woman had vanished, and she had allegedly taken with her Mark’s Rolex watch, with a gold strap and a diamond-encrusted face worth nearly one million baht.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

