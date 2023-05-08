Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist

TN May 8, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung. Photo: 7777777kz.




A British tourist said a Thai woman whom he invited to his room to hang out in Pattaya had stolen an expensive Rolex watch from him and fled. The wristwatch cost almost one million baht, according to the victim.

Manhunt for Swedish fake Rolex Watch seller in Pattaya

The British man, (name removed), 39, was bathing in his condominium’s bathroom while the woman was waiting outside. After he emerged from his bathroom, he discovered that the woman had vanished, and she had allegedly taken with her Mark’s Rolex watch, with a gold strap and a diamond-encrusted face worth nearly one million baht.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Reticulated Python (Broghammerus reticulatus) in Khao Yai.

Pattaya Rescuers Capture Python After it Ate Kitten

TN May 7, 2023 0
Toyota Fortuner in Pattaya, Chonburi

Two German Pedestrians Seriously Injured After Being Hit by Sedan in Pattaya

TN May 6, 2023 0
A street in Pattaya, Chonburi Province

Italian Man Has a Meltdown on His Balcony in Pattaya, Blames Marijuana

TN May 4, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island

Russian Rider Dies after a Motorbike Crash in Kata, Phuket

TN May 8, 2023 0
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Pattaya Woman Allegedly Steals Almost One-Million-Baht Rolex from British Tourist

TN May 8, 2023 0
Gate at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Revenue Dept Dismisses Rumors of Departure Tax Reintroduction

TN May 8, 2023 0
Royal City Avenue Bangkok. Bangkok's most unique concert venue, nightclub & BeatGarden.

RCA in Bangkok Could Fade Away Due to Expired Lease Contract

TN May 8, 2023 0
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha during the general election campaign.

Thousands of People Welcome Prayuth Chan-ocha at Election Rally in Phuket

TN May 8, 2023 0