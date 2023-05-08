Russian Rider Dies after a Motorbike Crash in Kata, Phuket
A Russian rider died after a motorbike crash in Kata, Mueang Phuket.
Russian Tourist Dies in Motorbike Accident in Phuket, Brother Survives
The body of the rider was found at the scene and identified by the rescue team as a Russian national, however, their full name was not given. It was reported that it was raining during the accident.
Full story: thephuketexpress.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express
