Bangkok governor orders end to use of Rama VIII Bridge for political campaigning









Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has ordered an election candidate of the United Thai Nation (UTN) party to stop the laser beam campaign imaging on the Rama VIII Bridge, following many comments on social media about the suitability and legality of such campaign methods.

Thousands of People Welcome Prayuth Chan-ocha at Election Rally in Phuket

He also offered an apology over a misunderstanding that the city administration had allowed the use of the bridge for political campaigning.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





