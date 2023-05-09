Summer Storm Pounds Upper Thailand









BANGKOK, May 9 (TNA) – The Meteorological Department issued a summer storm warning in the upper part of Thailand today and tomorrow, affecting the North, the Northeast, the East and the central region.

Thailand’s north and north-east warned of summer storms next week

Outbreaks of summer storms are likely over the areas, accompanying with thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, as well as some isolated lightning strikes.

People should beware of the severe condition by keeping off outdoor places, big trees, unsecured buildings and billboards and taking off metal decorations and mobiles. Farmers should prevent for crop damage.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





