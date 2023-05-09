Thirty Chinese Tourists Escape Severe Injuries After Bus Crash in Chiang Rai

TN May 9, 2023 0
Chiang Rai Bus Station

Chiang Rai Bus Station. Photo: Tonny Haryanto / Pexels.




Thirty Chinese passengers have escaped severe injuries after a tour bus crashed in the Mae Chan district.

Chinese Woman Detained after Spitting on Bangkok-Saraburi Bus

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the overturned bus on the roadside. The back tire had exploded. Inside the bus rescue teams found 30 shaken but mostly unharmed Chinese tourists. Eight of them had sustained relatively minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



