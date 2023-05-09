Thirty Chinese Tourists Escape Severe Injuries After Bus Crash in Chiang Rai
Thirty Chinese passengers have escaped severe injuries after a tour bus crashed in the Mae Chan district.
Chinese Woman Detained after Spitting on Bangkok-Saraburi Bus
Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the overturned bus on the roadside. The back tire had exploded. Inside the bus rescue teams found 30 shaken but mostly unharmed Chinese tourists. Eight of them had sustained relatively minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.