BANGKOK, March 20 (TNA) – A Chinese woman has been detained after spitting and loitering on a bus from Bangkok to Saraburi and refusing to have a health check.

According to the stewardess and passengers on Bangkok-Saraburi bus, the woman was seen spitting and ditching trash and bubble gum on the bus. A passenger tried to persuade her to use hand sanitizer.

