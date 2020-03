PHUKET: Today (Mar 21) witnessed a series of sanitation initiatives island wide as part of a health drive to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led the push with the help of administrative officers and transport officers at the old Phuket bus terminal in Phuket Town and Chalong Pier.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts