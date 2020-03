City Hall has ordered Bangkok shopping malls to close from Sunday until April 12 as it steps up the battle against the spread of the coronavirus.

Most stores in malls will be shuttered but exceptions will be made for supermarkets, pharmacies, food take-out and delivery and other essential services, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supoj Wancharoen and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

