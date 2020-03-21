Coronavirus: How Bangkok’s new stringent measures will affect you





Bangkok authorities have insisted that the new package of stringent measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus does not amount to a lockdown of the city. But judging from its nature, it certainly very much looks like one.

The primary objective of a lockdown is to minimize movements of people. And if you don’t have shopping malls where you can spend your money, restaurants to eat out, places to hang out with friends, gyms to work out, or event beauty salons to have your hair done, then there are practically no reasons why you want to venture out in the next three weeks.

By Thai PBS World

