NARATHIWAT: Two rangers were hurt in a bomb blast as their team returned from taking part in a cleanup at a mosque to combat the spread of the coronavirus in Rangae district on Friday evening.

The explosion occurred on a local road in Lamai village of tambon Bo-ngo on Friday evening, said Pol Lt Col Paiboon Wattatham, the investigation chief of the Rangae police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Waedao Harai

BANGKOK POST

