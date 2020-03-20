Thailand designates 10 more countries as coronavirus “high-risk”1 min read
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has designated ten more countries as “high-risk” for COVID-19, and citizens of these countries travelling to Thailand are now required to produce proof of health insurance and doctor’s certificate to enter Thailand. They could also to be subjected to 14-days of quarantine at locations designated by the Thai government.
The ten countries are Spain, France, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the United States.
By Thai PBS World