Thailand designates 10 more countries as coronavirus “high-risk”





The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has designated ten more countries as “high-risk” for COVID-19, and citizens of these countries travelling to Thailand are now required to produce proof of health insurance and doctor’s certificate to enter Thailand. They could also to be subjected to 14-days of quarantine at locations designated by the Thai government.

The ten countries are Spain, France, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the United States.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



