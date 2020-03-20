Fri. Mar 20th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand designates 10 more countries as coronavirus “high-risk”

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Aircraft at Terminal 3 of Heathrow airport in London, England

Japan Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Singapore Airlines and ANA aircraft at Terminal 3 of Heathrow airport in London, England. Photo:© Copyright Thomas Nugent / Geograph.


The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has designated ten more countries as “high-risk” for COVID-19, and citizens of these countries travelling to Thailand are now required to produce proof of health insurance and doctor’s certificate to enter Thailand. They could also to be subjected to 14-days of quarantine at locations designated by the Thai government.

The ten countries are Spain, France, Germany, Britain, Switzerland, Japan, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and the United States.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Lion Air to suspend operations from March 25

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six-Month-Old Baby Among New Coronavirus Cases

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

50 more coronavirus cases confirmed in Thailand

41 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thailand designates 10 more countries as coronavirus “high-risk”

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Lion Air to suspend operations from March 25

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six-Month-Old Baby Among New Coronavirus Cases

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chachoengsao governor orders 224 people into home quarantine

20 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close