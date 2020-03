Thai Lion Air is preparing to suspend operations from March 25, saying it has been battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on travel.

The local affiliate of the Indonesian budget carrier hopes to resume domestic and international services on May 1, it said in a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on Friday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

