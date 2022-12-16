40 former and active MPs jump ship, join Bhumjaithai









About 40 politicians, 34 of them former MPs, applied for membership of Bhumjaithai on Friday, confirming their intention to run under their new party’s banner at the coming general election.

They converged at Bhumjaithai headquarters and were officially introduced on stage by party registrar Supachai Jaisamut.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

