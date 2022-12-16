December 17, 2022

40 former and active MPs jump ship, join Bhumjaithai

The Bhumjaithai party

Bhumjaithai Party. Image: Bhumijaithai.




About 40 politicians, 34 of them former MPs, applied for membership of Bhumjaithai on Friday, confirming their intention to run under their new party’s banner at the coming general election.

They converged at Bhumjaithai headquarters and were officially introduced on stage by party registrar Supachai Jaisamut.

