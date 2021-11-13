November 13, 2021

Thailand officially assumes APEC 2022 Chairmanship

11 hours ago
PM Prayut during a meeting

PM Prayut during a meeting.




Thailand took over the rotating chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) from New Zealand on Friday November 12, declaring the theme for APEC 2022 as “Open-Connect-Balance.”

In his remarks, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand was honored to host APEC meetings in 2022, and would continue to work and collaborate with APEC economies for common development.

He explained the theme for APEC 2022 “Open – Connect – Balance”, hoping that APEC will be “open” to all opportunities, “connected” in all dimensions and “balanced” in all aspects.

He called on APEC economies to synergize strength and determination to achieve the goal of creating the open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful APEC community.

The 29th APEC Summit is scheduled to be held in Thailand in November 2022.

-Thailand News (TN)

