Thailand officially assumes APEC 2022 Chairmanship









Thailand took over the rotating chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) from New Zealand on Friday November 12, declaring the theme for APEC 2022 as “Open-Connect-Balance.”

In his remarks, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said Thailand was honored to host APEC meetings in 2022, and would continue to work and collaborate with APEC economies for common development.

He explained the theme for APEC 2022 “Open – Connect – Balance”, hoping that APEC will be “open” to all opportunities, “connected” in all dimensions and “balanced” in all aspects.

#APEC2022THAILAND Theme "Open. Connect. Balance." OPEN to ALL opportunities by facilitating trade & investment. CONNECT in ALL dimensions through safe & seamless resumption of cross-border travel. BALANCE in ALL aspects towards sustainable & inclusive growth. pic.twitter.com/p2p2eOOmit — APEC 2022 Thailand (@APEC2022TH) November 12, 2021

He called on APEC economies to synergize strength and determination to achieve the goal of creating the open, dynamic, resilient and peaceful APEC community.

The 29th APEC Summit is scheduled to be held in Thailand in November 2022.



-Thailand News (TN)

