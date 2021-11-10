November 10, 2021

Prayut to Attend 28th APEC Meeting

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha during a speech. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in its teleconference form on Nov 12 and Thailand will take over the APEC chair at the end of the session.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut would participate in the meeting which is a part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW).

