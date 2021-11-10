Prayut to Attend 28th APEC Meeting
BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend the 28th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in its teleconference form on Nov 12 and Thailand will take over the APEC chair at the end of the session.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut would participate in the meeting which is a part of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW).
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!