Thailand Pass or Certificate of Entry: Clearing confusion for travelers

Immigration and Baggage Claim signs at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Twang Dunga / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









When Thailand opened its doors to vaccinated travelers from 63 nations this month, it also launched a new system for them to gain entry.

From November 1, tourists flying into Thailand are required to carry a Thailand Pass instead of a Certificate of Entry (COE). And as of November 4, more than 65,000 people had applied for the pass and 12,607 had been approved.

What is Thailand Pass?

This document is required for both Thai nationals and foreigners who are flying into Thailand, regardless of the scheme they are traveling under. At present, people can land in the country under three schemes – Test & Go (Quarantine-Free Entry), Sandbox (Relaxed Quarantine Rules for the fully vaccinated), or the Alternative Quarantine System.

The Thailand Pass only applies to people arriving by air. Those entering via land or sea need to present a COE.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

