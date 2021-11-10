November 10, 2021

Engineers council proposes methods to solve flooding in Bangkok

1 min ago TN
Floods in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok

Floods in Lat Krabang District, Bangkok. Photo: Thailand News.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Council of Engineers of Thailand (COET) is proposing that relevant bodies quickly make improvements to the flood prevention infrastructure along the Chao Phraya River, and warned that there is a probability of Bangkok becoming submerged in 10 years if the water issue is not properly addressed.

COET President Suchatvee Suwansawat and volunteer engineers from the COET visited the area underneath Krung Thon Bridge in Bang Phlat district of Bangkok, where water had gushed in from the Chao Phraya River and flooded nearby roads and communities. The team inspected the 2.5-meter floodwall and flood prevention infrastructure in the area, saying afterward that they found many spots needing improvement. The engineers said the floodwall constructed 10 years ago was damaged, with gaps and holes present. Water had gushed in from these openings below the top of the floodwall and resulted in the recent flooding in the area.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

