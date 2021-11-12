November 12, 2021

‘Phuket Health Sandbox’ to be proposed to Cabinet meeting on November 15-16

1 min ago TN
Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Bangkok International Hospital in Phuket. Photo: BDMS.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Phuket province will be proposing a ‘Phuket Health Sandbox’ project to the Cabinet meeting in Krabi next week, with an aim of lifting the level of public health services on the island and synergizing work across healthcare systems.

The ‘Phuket Health Sandbox’ proposal is an extension of Smart City and the international medical and public health center initiatives previously approved by the Cabinet. The goal of the proposal is to enable Phuket to become a secure and balanced tourism city, by using a solid healthcare base as support for the island’s tourism ecosystem and economy.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Namo Vananupong,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

