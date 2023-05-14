Lifeless Body Believed to Be Missing Russian Tourist Found in Phuket Sea

Phromthep Cape in Rawai, Phuket

Phromthep Cape is Phuket's most photographed and best-known location. Photo: Commons Wikimedia.




The lifeless body of a man which authorities said could be that of a Russian tourist who had gone missing after being thrown into the sea by strong waves was discovered in Phuket waters today, May 14th.

Russian Tourist Missing After Being Struck By a Wave While Taking a Selfie at Promthep Cape in Phuket

It was found floating about 150-200 meters off the Laem Daeng Cliff near Kalim Beach in the Patong sub-district of Kathu district, Phuket. The rescue team went in search of the body and brought it ashore on a rubber boat at Yanui Beach in the Rawai sub-district of Mueang district.

