Lifeless Body Believed to Be Missing Russian Tourist Found in Phuket Sea









The lifeless body of a man which authorities said could be that of a Russian tourist who had gone missing after being thrown into the sea by strong waves was discovered in Phuket waters today, May 14th.

It was found floating about 150-200 meters off the Laem Daeng Cliff near Kalim Beach in the Patong sub-district of Kathu district, Phuket. The rescue team went in search of the body and brought it ashore on a rubber boat at Yanui Beach in the Rawai sub-district of Mueang district.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

