Russian Tourist Missing After Being Struck By a Wave While Taking a Selfie at Promthep Cape in Phuket









Three Russian tourists have been rescued while another is still missing after one of them was hit by a wave and washed out into the sea by waves while taking a selfie at the Prom Thep Cape in Rawai.

American trapped between rocks while fishing rescued near Promthep Cape

Emergency responders were notified of the incident on Friday (May 12th) at the end of the Prom Thep Cape. They and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find three foreign tourists floating in the sea. They were quickly rescued from the water.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





