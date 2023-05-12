Russian Tourist Missing After Being Struck By a Wave While Taking a Selfie at Promthep Cape in Phuket

TN May 12, 2023 0
Phromthep Cape in Phuket

Phromthep Cape in Phuket. Photo: ADwarf.




Three Russian tourists have been rescued while another is still missing after one of them was hit by a wave and washed out into the sea by waves while taking a selfie at the Prom Thep Cape in Rawai.

American trapped between rocks while fishing rescued near Promthep Cape

Emergency responders were notified of the incident on Friday (May 12th) at the end of the Prom Thep Cape. They and the Phuket Express arrived at the scene to find three foreign tourists floating in the sea. They were quickly rescued from the water.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Helmet for traffic police in Thailand

Nigerian Man Arrested in Phuket for Illegally Entering Thailand

TN May 11, 2023 0
Taxis and motorcycles in Patong, Kathu District, Phuket

British Man Arrested After Attacking a Tuk Tuk Taxi Driver in Phuket

TN May 11, 2023 0
Sino-Portuguese townhouses on Thalang Road in Old Phuket Town

Domestic Violence Incident in Phuket Leads to One Death

TN May 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing Phone (2) specifications leaked

TN May 12, 2023 0
BabyMonster, also known as Baemon, is an upcoming South Korean girl group band. Consisting of seven members—Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita. Number of members: 7 girls (3 Korean, 2 Japanese and 2 Thai).

Two Thai trainees declared official members of new K-Pop group BABYMONSTER

TN May 12, 2023 0
The campaign sign of the candidate for the governor of Bangkok.

Political Parties Hold Final Campaign Rallies Today

TN May 12, 2023 0
Fire engine truck

Elderly Woman Rescued from Fire in Pattaya

TN May 12, 2023 0
Scuba diving equipment

After Touching Pipefish While Diving in Koh Phangan

TN May 12, 2023 0