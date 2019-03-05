American trapped between rocks while fishing rescued near Promthep Cape





PHUKET: An American tourist fishing from rocks near Promthep Cape, at the southern end of Phuket, was safely recovered yesterday (Feb 4) after he slipped and broke his arm, and became stuck in a gap in the rocks while the tide was rising.

Rescue officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Rawai Municipality (DDPM-Rawai) were notified of the incident at 3:30pm.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

