Phromthep Cape in Phuket
Phuket

British tourist reported missing a Phuket’s Promthep Cape found safe

By TN / October 2, 2018

PHUKET: A British tourist who was reported missing after getting separated from his friends at Promthep Cape yesterday was found safe and well 40 minutes after the report was filed.

At 7pm yesterday (Oct 1), officials from Rawai Municipality received a report from the Narenthorn Centre that a tourists had gone missing Phromthep Cape.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

