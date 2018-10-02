British tourist reported missing a Phuket’s Promthep Cape found safe





PHUKET: A British tourist who was reported missing after getting separated from his friends at Promthep Cape yesterday was found safe and well 40 minutes after the report was filed.

At 7pm yesterday (Oct 1), officials from Rawai Municipality received a report from the Narenthorn Centre that a tourists had gone missing Phromthep Cape.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

