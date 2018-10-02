Hospital in Rangsit, Pathum Thani
Bangkok

Ailing elderly man uses shotgun to kill himself in Pathum Thani

By TN / October 2, 2018

A 79-year-old man with several chronic ailments killed himself with a shotgun at his home in Pathum Thani’s Muang district on Monday night.

Police said Lek Yingprasert was killed by shotgun pellets after shooting himself in the mouth.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

