Ailing elderly man uses shotgun to kill himself in Pathum Thani

A 79-year-old man with several chronic ailments killed himself with a shotgun at his home in Pathum Thani’s Muang district on Monday night.
Police said Lek Yingprasert was killed by shotgun pellets after shooting himself in the mouth.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.