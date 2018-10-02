Crane lift collapses at Amari Nova Hotel, 1 person killed, 4 people critically injured

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured following an accident at a construction site in Pattaya on Monday afternoon, October 1st 2018.
The accident occurred when part of a crane collapsed at the construction site of the Amari Nova Pattaya Hotel.
