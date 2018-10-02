Construction crane lift
Pattaya

Crane lift collapses at Amari Nova Hotel, 1 person killed, 4 people critically injured

By TN / October 2, 2018

One person was killed and four others were seriously injured following an accident at a construction site in Pattaya on Monday afternoon, October 1st 2018.

The accident occurred when part of a crane collapsed at the construction site of the Amari Nova Pattaya Hotel.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close