Facebook logo
North

Police clip shows working lights on van wreck even after battery removed

By TN / October 2, 2018

A policeman at a station in Angthong in the early hours of Monday posted a video clip of a van wreck that showed a flashing rotating light even after its battery had been removed.

Pol Senior Sgt-Major Phajon Chansing of Wiset Chaichan district police station posted the 33-second clip on his Facebook wall at 1am Monday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close