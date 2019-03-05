Cops Kill Man Behind 7.2 Million Baht Heist





BANGKOK — A man who stole 7.2 million baht in an armored truck heist last month was killed in a shootout Monday morning, police said.

Thakdanai Niewrangjai, 27, was shot dead while fleeing a police raid in Bangkok’s Thawi Wattana district, police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda told reporters at the scene. Police maintained Thakdanai opened fire at the pursuers first, forcing them to return fire.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

