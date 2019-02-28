BTS Skytrain station at Night

BTS Skytrain station and traffic jam in Bangkok. Photo: Pexels.

Bangkok

Man wanted for armed holdup of cash van arrested

By TN / February 28, 2019

One of two men wanted for the armed holdup of an armoured cash delivery van and theft of 7.2 million baht in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district on Saturday night has been arrested.

Jirayut Suanmi, 20, was apprehended on Phetkasem Road on Wednesday and taken to his house in Bang Bon, where officers found a black bag containing a large amount of cash, Thai media reported on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close