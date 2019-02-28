Man wanted for armed holdup of cash van arrested

One of two men wanted for the armed holdup of an armoured cash delivery van and theft of 7.2 million baht in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district on Saturday night has been arrested.
Jirayut Suanmi, 20, was apprehended on Phetkasem Road on Wednesday and taken to his house in Bang Bon, where officers found a black bag containing a large amount of cash, Thai media reported on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
