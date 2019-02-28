Thai Airways at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thai Airways at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Ashishlohorung.

News

THAI Resumes Flights to Europe Today

By TN / February 28, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 28 (TNA) – Thai Airways International (THAI) has resumed flights to Europe today after it was allowed to pass through China’s airspace, said Flt.Lt. Prathana Pattanasiri, THAI’s Vice President of Aviation Safety, Security and Standards Department.

Pakistan airspace closure forced the national flag carrier to reroute its Europe flights after thousands of passengers were stranded due to flight cancellations yesterday.

TNA

TNA

