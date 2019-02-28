THAI Resumes Flights to Europe Today





BANGKOK, Feb 28 (TNA) – Thai Airways International (THAI) has resumed flights to Europe today after it was allowed to pass through China’s airspace, said Flt.Lt. Prathana Pattanasiri, THAI’s Vice President of Aviation Safety, Security and Standards Department.

Pakistan airspace closure forced the national flag carrier to reroute its Europe flights after thousands of passengers were stranded due to flight cancellations yesterday.

