Chon Buri brothers arrested for stealing motorcycles to sell to Cambodian buyers





Chon Buri police have arrested two brothers and a gang leader for allegedly stealing more than 20 motorcycles to export to Cambodia or dismantle for parts.

Police arrested the brothers at their rented house in Tambon Huay Kapi of Muang district on Wednesday after a month-long investigation, and their account led to the arrest of the gang leader in another house.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

