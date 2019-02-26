Dutch fugitive wanted in his country for alleged human trafficking arrested in Chon Buri

Street in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Pattaya

February 26, 2019

A 68-year-old man from the Netherlands, wanted for transnational human-trafficking crimes and who had been laying low in Thailand over the past decade, has been arrested in Chon Buri province, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Surachet Hakpal told a press conference on Tuesday.

Suspect Jacob Jan Schipper, wanted in his home country over charges of human trafficking, forced prostitution and human smuggling, as well as tax avoidance and filing false information in tax payments from January 1997 to March 2000, was arrested on Sunday at a condominium in Soi Na Chomthien 24 in Sattahip district.

