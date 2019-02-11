Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya

Buses and traffic in Ayutthaya, the ancient capital of Thailand. Photo: Connie / flickr.

11 pistols missing from police arsenal in Ayutthaya

By TN / February 26, 2019

A total of 11 handguns were found to be missing from a police weapons storage facility in Ayutthaya following the arrest of a man in Bangkok with a police pistol.

Pol Col Phuwadit Chanakhotchaphat, deputy provincial police chief, said Pol Maj Gen Chokchai Ngamwong, chief of Ayutthaya police, signed an order on Tuesday appointing him lead investigator into the disappearance of 11 9mm Sig Sauer P320 pistols from the Ayutthaya police investigation sub-division.

SUNTHORN PONGPAO
BANGKOK POST

