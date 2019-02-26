Khon Kaen Facing Worst Drought in 20 Years





KHON KAEN, Feb 26 (TNA) – Drought has come early this year and the northeastern province of Khon Kaen is facing the worst drought in 20 years, said Khon Kaen governor, Somsak Jangtrakul.

The province’s major dam, Ubolrat dam currently stores water at 28 per cent of its capacity, considered as very small amount of storage water, he said.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



