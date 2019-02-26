Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen

Lahan Na in Waeng Noi District, Khon Kaen. Photo: UDOM PINTUWONG.

Isan

Khon Kaen Facing Worst Drought in 20 Years

February 26, 2019

KHON KAEN, Feb 26 (TNA) – Drought has come early this year and the northeastern province of Khon Kaen is facing the worst drought in 20 years, said Khon Kaen governor, Somsak Jangtrakul.

The province’s major dam, Ubolrat dam currently stores water at 28 per cent of its capacity, considered as very small amount of storage water, he said.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

