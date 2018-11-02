Overloaded pickup truck in Khon Kaen
Five Khon Kaen districts declared drought zones

By TN / November 2, 2018

Khon Kaen Governor Somsak Jungtrakul has declared five districts drought disaster zones.

Somsak said on Friday there had been no rain for months in Pol, Nong Song Hong, Ban Had, Waeng Noi and Puay Noi districts.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

