Five Khon Kaen districts declared drought zones

Khon Kaen Governor Somsak Jungtrakul has declared five districts drought disaster zones.
Somsak said on Friday there had been no rain for months in Pol, Nong Song Hong, Ban Had, Waeng Noi and Puay Noi districts.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
