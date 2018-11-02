Japan Airlines Pilot Arrested at Heathrow Airport for Being Drunk





K. J., Japan Airlines first officer, was arrested at Heathrow Airport, London, for being under the influence of alcohol.

Jitsukawa was found to have 189mg of alcohol per 100ml of his blood — surpassing the legal alcohol limit of 20mg for pilots almost ten times.

Earlier, the police were alerted by the crew bus driver, who smelled alcohol on the pilot, as reported Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article