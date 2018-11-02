THAI flight to Seoul diverts to Hong Kong, passenger ill





A Thai Airways International flight to South Korea made an unscheduled landing in Hong Kong on Thursday so a sick passenger could be taken to hospital.

Kanchana Kathong, a passenger on TG656, posted on her Facebook page the plane was on the ground at Hong Kong International Airpot for two hours to disembark a sick male passenger. It then continued to South Korea.

ASSAWIN WONGNORKAEW

BANGKOK POST

