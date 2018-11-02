Pattaya Ferry to Hua Hin re-opens after a near two month closure





Pattaya – The ferry to Hua Hin from Bali Hai Pier has reopened as of November 1st, 2018 after nearly a two month closure. The contractor behind the ferry, Royal Passenger Lines, stated that the closure was due to the rainy season and dangerous conditions on the water.

However, Tourism Authority Officials stated that the issue was not the weather but the downturn in customers due to a lack of marketing on the part of the contractor. Royal Passenger Lines did not admit to this, however, have stated that along with reopening they have started a Facebook marketing campaign and will be working with local tourism agencies to promote the ferry.

